KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: December 15th, 2021

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 34°. Winds NW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 64°. Winds variable 10-15 MPH.

A cold front started making its way through the South Plains earlier this afternoon. Tonight, it will clear the region, allowing for some cooler air to return. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s to mid 40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northwest around 8-12 MPH.

Thursday looks to be much cooler across the region, but high temperatures will still warm to above average levels. Highs across the KLBK viewing area will peak in the mid 50s to mid 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northwest, eventually shifting to the southwest, with gusts occasionally as high as 20 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be cool, but above average. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 30s to upper 40s.

Friday will feature more clouds around the KLBK viewing area, and possibly even a few showers! The best chance for rainfall over eastern portions of the region, mainly across the Rolling Plains. Showers will come to an end by mid-afternoon, and 98% of our viewing area will remain dry. High temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to upper 60s, with winds out of the west-northwest around 12-18 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will be quite a bit colder, as a cold front clears the region. Lows will drop into the low 20s to mid 30s.

The full effect of our cold front will be felt across the region on Saturday, with high temperatures only making it to the 40s and low 50s! For a nice change of pace, we will actually be a few degrees below average! Winds will gust near 30 MPH out of the northeast on Saturday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be the coldest night of the season, with temperatures varying from the upper 10s to upper 20s.

Extended Forecast:

A few showers will be possible over southern areas on Sunday. Unfortunately, no meaningful precipitation is expected. Highs will remain below average on Sunday, only ranging through the 40s and low 50s. Next week, a zonal flow will return to the southern United States. This means a calm, dry, and warm pattern will return to the South Plains. Above average high temperatures will nudge their way back into the forecast for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with morning lows remaining right around freezing. Unfortunately, precipitation seems to be all but a fantasy next week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 15th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, December 15th:

Sunrise: 7:45 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:41 PM CDT

Normal High: 55°

Record High: 80° (2010)

Normal Low: 28°

Record Low: 2° (1987)

