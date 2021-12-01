KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: December 1st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 35°. Winds Variable 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 77°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

A clear sky and relatively calm winds will result in a cool night across the South Plains. Winds will shift to the northwest around 8-12 MPH. By sunrise on Thursday, temperatures will be slightly above average, ranging from the low 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday will be a warm day across western Texas and eastern New Mexico! Southwesterly winds gusting upwards of 25-30 MPH will result in above average temperatures once again, with highs peaking in the 70s to low 80s. We will see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky around the region. High altitude clouds will be most common over the southern portions of the region. Thursday night into Friday morning will remain quite mild, with lows bottoming out from the upper 30s to low 50s.

High temperatures on Friday will be flirting with record high levels! In Lubbock, out record high temperature is 82 degrees, and it was set back in 2010! The current forecast calls for temperatures to top out just below that, with a high of 79 degrees in Lubbock. Region wide, highs will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s. Westerly winds will be quite gusty at times, with peak winds reaching 30-35 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will feature a cold front, which will shift our winds to the north. Lows will drop into the low 30s to low 40s.

As we kick off the first weekend of December, temperatures will fall a few degrees. However, highs on Saturday will remain at above average levels. Highs will range from the mid 50s to mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northwest around 12-18 MPH. Overnight, a clear sky will give way to cool temperatures. Lows will fall into the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Extended Forecast:

After another warm day on Sunday, it appears seasonal temperatures will return to the region for Monday! Be prepared for a widespread freeze Sunday night into Monday morning! Remember those 4 Ps! We will briefly rebound to highs in the 70s and 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with breezy winds out of the west and northwest. This will heighten the risk for fire weather across the region. By the middle of next week, another strong cold front could be possible, which would result in below average temperatures as we wrap up next week. Stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 1st, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, December 1st:

Sunrise: 7:34 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:39 PM CDT

Normal High: 58°

Record High: 79° (2012)

Normal Low: 31°

Record Low: 12° (1918)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

