KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: December 22nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 37°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 78°. Winds SW 20-25 MPH.

Tonight will be breezy and mild across the South Plains. Winds will be a little breezier across the forecast area, especially over our western counties. Gusts upwards of 20-25 MPH will be possible. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky, with lows bottoming out in the 30s to mid 40s by sunrise on Thursday.

A much warmer, and windier day is expected across the KLBK viewing area on Thursday. Highs will peak in the 70s to low 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Gusts will be out of the southwest around 20-25 MPH, with gusts nearing 40 MPH for some. Patchy blowing dust will be possible. Stronger winds will stick around through the evening and overnight hours, keeping temperatures warmer than average. Lows will only drop into the low 40s to mid 50s by Friday morning.

Record high temperatures will likely be shattered on Friday for most areas across Texas! Highs are forecasted to top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s, with widespread blowing dust. Christmas Eve will feature wind gusts around 50-60 MPH out of the southwest, really enhancing our downslope effect. This will be a large contributing factor to our warm temps. Santa will have a bumpy ride Friday night, as winds remain gusty around the region. Blowing dust will reduce visibility at times, so hopefully Rudolph is ready to go! Lows will remain well above average, only falling into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

This Christmas could be the warmest one that Lubbock has ever seen! Highs will warm into the 70s once again, with Lubbock forecasted to peak at 75°. Our record high temperature for the date is 76°, and was set back in 1955. Winds will still be breezy, but nowhere near as strong as what they’re expected to be on Friday. Gusts out of the southwest near 30-35 MPH will be possible. Christmas night into Sunday morning will remain above average, only cooling into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Extended Forecast:

Well above average temperatures will return to the region on Sunday, before a weak cold front moves through on Monday. Behind this front, temperatures will gradually begin to cool, but remain above their seasonal averages. Morning lows will remain well above average, too. As we head into the beginning of the new year, we’ll be monitoring for the possibility of a pattern flip; meaning cooler air will be possible! Stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates on your forecast!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 22nd, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, December 15th:

Sunrise: 7:48 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:44 PM CDT

Normal High: 54°

Record High: 79° (1955 & 1969)

Normal Low: 27°

Record Low: -2° (1989)

Have a great Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

