LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Wintry mix late. Low of 15°. Wind chill ~ -5°. Winds ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Wintry mix early. Clearing by noon. High of 53°. Winds SE→W 15-20 MPH.

Another round of winter weather is expected across portions of the South Plains tonight. Areas to the east of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor will have the highest likelihood of seeing up to a combined 1″ of sleet, snow, and freezing rain accumulations. In addition to the wintry precipitation, we’re also going to see another round of bitter cold air! Lows will bottom out in the low teens to mid 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. Wind chill values will be as low as 5 to 10 degrees below zero, with gusts out of the east-southeast upwards of 20 MPH.

A light mix of wintry precipitation will continue during the morning hours of Thursday! By noon, we will completely clear out across the region. A mostly sunny sky will return during the afternoon and evening hours, as highs climb into the 50s for most. The Rolling Plains will remain cooler due to ice on the ground. Highs there will remain in the 30s and 40s. Winds will shift to the west later in the day, with sustained speeds around 15-20 MPH. Any remaining moisture will refreeze as we head into Thursday night and Friday morning, as lows fall into the lower teens to mid 20s.

High temperatures will drop back into the upper 30s to mid 40s on Friday, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky hanging around the region. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 18-22 MPH, with gusts as high as 30 MPH possible. This will make it feel even colder throughout the day. Clouds will increase Friday night ahead of our next storm system. Lows will dip into the mid teens to low 30s.

We could start the weekend off with some wintry precipitation over eastern portions of the KLBK viewing area! Before noon, a weak disturbance could generate a few snow showers to the east of the I-27/ HWY 87 corridor. No significant accumulations or impacts are expected at this time. Highs will remain below average under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will only peak into the mid 30s and mid 40s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 10-15 MPH. Saturday night through Sunday morning will remain bitter cold, as lows plummet into the mid teens to mid 20s once again.

Extended Forecast:

The second half of our weekend will feature a warm-up across the South Plains! Highs will range through the mid 50s to mid 60s on Sunday, with more sunshine across the region. Clouds will return to western Texas and eastern New Mexico come Monday, but that won’t keep us from topping out in the mid 60s to mid 70s! Winds will be particularly breezy, increasing our risk for fire weather across most of the South Plains. Winds will calm for Tuesday, as highs cool by just a few degrees. Thankfully, weather isn’t expected to cause any delays at the polls. We will warm even further above average on Wednesday, with some areas topping out in the lower 80s! The extended outlook for the 6-14 day period looks to feature above average temperatures across the South Plains, with rain chances slightly increasing for the 8-14 day period! This could be a sign that storm season is fastly approaching. Stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 23rd, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, February 23rd:

Sunrise: 7:23 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:39 PM CDT

Normal High: 61°

Record High: 85° (1918 & 2009)

Normal Low: 32°

Record Low: 9° (191)

Have an amazing Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx