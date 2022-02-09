LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 30°. Winds SW→NW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 62°. Winds NE 18-22 MPH.

A few passing clouds are expected across the South Plains once again tonight. A weak front will move through the region after midnight, shifting winds to the northwest around 10-15 MPH. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s to mid 30s by sunrise on Thursday.

Thursday will be a bit breezy across the region, with winds out of the northeast around 18-22 MPH. Highs will warm into the mid 50s to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will calm later in the day, with a few clouds moving back in during the late evening and overnight hours. Low temperatures will cool into the upper 20s to mid 30s by Friday morning.

A warm and windy day is in store for the KLBK viewing area on Friday! High temperatures are forecast to peak in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will increase later in the day. Winds will initially be out of the west around 15-20 MPH. Some patchy blowing dust and an increased risk for fire weather are expected. Later in the day, winds will shift to the northeast as a cold front races through the area, with gusts as high as 40 MPH. Winds will begin to calm overnight, as lows fall into the low 20s to mid 30s.

A drastic drop in temperatures will occur behind our cold front on Saturday. Highs will only warm into the mid 40s to mid 50s, about a 20 degree drop from Friday. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast during the day, with gusts as high as 35 MPH. Overnight, winds will shift to the northwest as lows dip into the low 20s to low 30s.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will swiftly warm back into the 60s for Sunday, with the 70s returning for Tuesday and Wednesday! With the increasing temperatures come the increasing winds. Wind gusts will range anywhere from 30-50 MPH from Sunday through Wednesday of next week, with blowing dust and fire conditions increasing in coverage across the region. On Wednesday, a strong arctic front will pass through the South Plains. Precipitation is expected to increase, but in what form is still unknown. The possibility of a winter storm across a good portion of the country is looking more and more likely next week! Stay up to date with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates over the next several days.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, February 9th:

Sunrise: 7:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:26 PM CDT

Normal High: 59°

Record High: 83° (1976)

Normal Low: 29°

Record Low: 0° (1933)

Have a fantastic Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

