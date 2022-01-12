KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: January 12th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 26°. Winds N→NW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 69°. Winds NW→S 10-15 MPH.

Another cold night is on tab for the KLBK viewing area! A clear sky and calm winds will result in low temperatures bottoming out in the mid 20s to mid 30s by sunrise on Thursday. Winds will shift from the north to the northwest, with sustained speeds between 10-15 MPH.

Above average high temperatures are going to continue across the region on Thursday! Highs will peak in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. We’ll start the day off with winds out of the northwest. By the afternoon, winds will shift to the south, with sustained speeds around 10-15 MPH. Thursday night temperatures will be warmer than what they’ve been over the past week or so. Lows will fall into the upper 20s to low 40s by Friday morning.

Friday will be a day of change for the KLBK viewing area. Winds will begin to increase during the early morning hours before sunrise. Throughout the day, westerly winds will gust upwards of 40 MPH. This will allow temperatures to warm back to above average levels for a third consecutive day. An elevated risk for fire weather will return to the southeastern half of the region as a result of the gustier winds. A strong cold front will be racing towards the South Plains on Friday. This will compress our atmosphere, resulting in compressional heating, which will only allow for our temperatures to warm even more efficiently. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to upper 70s under a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky. A strong cold front will arrive late Friday afternoon through the evening hours. Behind this front, winds will shift to the north, with gusts as high as 40-50 MPH expected. Blowing dust is also expected. A few sprinkles of rain, or a snowflake or two, will be possible across the northern portions of the area Friday night through sunrise on Saturday. Thankfully, no major impacts are expected. Lows will range from the upper teens to the low 30s by the time the sun comes up Saturday morning.

Saturday will be very cold and breezy across the South Plains. Northerly winds will be strong, with gusts occasionally exceeding 40 MPH. Although actual air temps will top out in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Feel like temperatures will remain in the 20s and 30s all day long. We will see a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds calming after sunset. Overnight temperatures will be bitter cold, with lows bottoming out in the upper single digits to low 20s.

Extended Forecast:

Our cold snap will be short lived, as above average high temperatures return to the South Plains on Sunday. Above average temperatures will linger as we head into next week, with highs peaking in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Winds will remain calmer next week, with morning lows still falling close to freezing each night. As of right now, no impacting weather events are expected across western Texas or eastern New Mexico within the next week. Stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 12th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, January 12th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:59 PM CDT

Normal High: 54°

Record High: 77° (1953)

Normal Low: 27°

Record Low: -10° (1918)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

