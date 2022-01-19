KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: January 19th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 17°. Wind Chill ~0.° Winds NE 20-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cold. A.M. flurries possible. High of 32°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

Clouds will increase across the KLBK viewing area overnight behind our exiting cold front. Cold air will continue to filter into the South Plains. Winds will gust out of the northeast near 30 MPH at times. Actual air temperatures will bottom out in the teens, but wind chill values will range from -5° to 10°. With wind chill values this low, frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes! Be sure to bring in your furry friends, and remember the 4 Ps! The 4 Ps include people, pets, pipes, and potted plants.

By sunrise on Thursday morning, we will begin to see a few snow showers over the northern and western fringes of the viewing area! By noon, a few flakes could fly in Lubbock! We are not anticipating any accumulating snow in the metro, but areas west of us could see a light dusting through the morning and early afternoon hours of Thursday. High temperatures will remain below freezing for most of the region, with a few areas warming into the mid 30s. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around through the day, with winds out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH. Clouds will begin to break up overnight, allowing low temperatures to plummet into the upper single digits to mid teens. Wind chill values are once again expected to range from -5° to 10°.

Temperatures will eventually warm back above freezing by Friday afternoon! Highs on Friday will remain below average, peaking in the mid 40s to low 50s. We’ll keep a mostly sunny sky around the region, with winds out of the southwest around 18-22 MPH. Another cold night is expected Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows will remain below average, bottoming out in the mid teens to mid 20s by sunrise on Saturday.

A weak front will move through the KLBK viewing area on Saturday, keeping our temperatures below average. We’ll see a slight drop in temperatures, with highs ranging through the 40s! Winds will be out of the northeast around 18-22 MPH, making it feel colder than it actually is. You’ll notice a few more clouds around the region throughout the day, too. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be cold, with lows varying from the mid teens to the mid 20s.

Extended Forecast:

A brief warm up will occur on Sunday and Monday, with highs warming into the mid 50s to upper 60s! Winds will be out of the west and northwest, with gusts as strong as 30 MPH. Some blowing dust will be possible. A few showers will be possible on Monday, but no widespread rainfall is expected. As we move into Tuesday and Wednesday, our forecast becomes quite uncertain. Models are not having a good time handling next week’s system. At times, they have shown a winter storm with 4-6″ of snow, and at other times, they’ve shown sunshine with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. At this time, we are forecasting cooler temperatures and a very slight chance for some form of precipitation. As this event gets closer to happening, the forecast will become clearer! Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 19th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, January 19th:

Sunrise: 7:50 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:06 PM CDT

Normal High: 55°

Record High: 80° (200)

Normal Low: 27°

Record Low: 0° (1943 & 1963)

Have a great Thursday, South Plains! Stay warm!

-Jacob.

