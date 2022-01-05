KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: January 5th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Dangerously cold. Low of 18°. Winds S→NE 18-22 MPH, gusts ~40+ MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 40° at midnight. Daytime high of 36° Winds NE 18-22 MPH.

A strong surge of arctic air will move into the KLBK viewing area overnight. At midnight, we will likely hit our high temperature for Thursday. Our cold front will move into northern portions of the South Plains around 1 AM CDT, and clear the region around 5 AM CDT. Lows will plummet into the upper single digits to low 30s, with wind chill values much lower than that. Some areas will feel as cold as -10° tomorrow morning! Winds will be out of the south initially, before shifting to the northeast. Gusts as high as 45 MPH are expected. As a result, a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the counties below from 4 AM – 11 AM CDT.

As previously mentioned, Thursday’s high temperatures will occur at midnight. Throughout the day, winds will begin to subside. However, wind chill values will remain in the 10s and 20s all day long. Daytime temperatures will only warm back into the low 30s into the low 40s. Winds will remain out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH during the second half of the day. We will see a few passing clouds around the area, but sunshine will be more abundant than cloud coverage. Overnight, temperatures will be well below average once again, bottoming out in the low 10s to mid 20s by Friday morning.

Temperatures will start off cold Friday morning, but are forecasted to quickly rebound by the afternoon hours! Highs will peak in the mid 50s to mid 60s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH, which is why warmer temperatures are expected. Friday night into Saturday morning will be another cool one, with lows dipping into the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Highs will remain at above average levels on Saturday, with temperatures varying from the mid 60s to mid 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will shift to the west-southwest, enhancing the downslope effect, which is why temperatures will be so warm. Gusts near 40 MPH are expected. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be chilly, with low temperatures in the mid 20s to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast:

Our next cold front will pass through the region early Sunday morning, dropping our highs back below average. Bitter cold air is expected to return by Monday morning, with lows falling into the upper single digits to low 20s. Highs will return to near average levels for Monday and Tuesday, before falling back below average behind our next strong cold front on Wednesday. It appears our chance for precipitation will increase for Wednesday! However; dry air has a tendency of filtering in behind systems this time of year. Should that occur, rain chances will wash away. Should the dry air hold off, we will see some beneficial rainfall across the region, with possibly even some snow! Be sure to stay up to date with the KLBK First Warning Weather team for updates throughout the next week. We’re here to help you weather the storm.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 5th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, January 5th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:53 PM CDT

Normal High: 54°

Record High: 84° (1927)

Normal Low: 27°

Record Low: -4° (1971)

Have a warm Thursday, South Plains! Stay safe out there.

-Jacob.

