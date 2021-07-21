KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: July 21st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 64°. Winds SE/S 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Few clouds. High of 88°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Another below average night is expected across the South Plains, as low temperatures range through the 60s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 8-12 MPH.

Thursday through Saturday will remain slightly below average, with highs ranging from the middle 80s to lower 90s. Isolated shower and storm chances will return to the KLBK viewing area Friday, and hang around through Sunday. Not everyone is expected to see rainfall. Those that do see some rain will likely see totals less than 0.25″. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time. Morning lows will continue to range through the 60s all of the way through Sunday morning. Winds will mainly be out of the south around 10-20 MPH.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the weekend, and the last few days of July, it looks as if our pattern will flip, allowing for warmer and drier conditions to return to the KLBK viewing area! By the end of the forecast period, high temperatures will once again range from the lower 90s to lower 100s, with more sunshine, and fewer rain chances around the region. This is great news for our ag-producers, as fields need to dry out just a tad.

Overall, the latest climate models suggest that for the next two weeks, above average temperatures and below average rain chances will become more prevalent across most of the country, including right here in eastern New Mexico and western Texas! As it stands right now, we are still over 4 inches above average on our annual precipitation, and 1.50″ above average for the month of July. Drought conditions are expected to remain at bay over the next several weeks, even though rain chances will basically be non-existent.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 21st, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, July 21st:

Sunrise: 6:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:55 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 104° (2003 & 2018)

Record Low: 55° (1915)

Have a tremendous Thursday South Plains!

-Jacob.

