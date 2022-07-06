LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Storms early. Partly cloudy. Low of 77°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated P.M. storms. HOT! High of 101°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Isolated showers and storms will hang around the region through the remainder of our evening hours, lasting until midnight CDT tonight. We will keep the clouds around the region overnight, as lows settle into the upper 60s to lower 80s. Winds will remain a bit breezy out of the south, with sustained speeds around 12-18 MPH.

Isolated afternoon showers and storms will remain possible from Thursday through Saturday. Not everyone will see rainfall, but those of us that do could see some locally heavy amounts. No severe weather is expected, but some gusty winds will be possible. Highs each day will range from 95-105 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. Thursday will be the breeziest day with gusts as high as 30 MPH. Friday and Saturday will see sustained winds around 10-15 MPH, with winds shifting from the southwest on Friday morning to the southeast during the afternoon hours on Friday and Saturday. Morning lows will remain in the upper 60s to lower 80s each day.

Extended Forecast:

Storms become more isolated Sunday and Monday as temperatures warm just a bit. Highs each day will range from 98-108 degrees across the forecast area. Winds will mainly be out of the southeast, gusting as high as 30 MPH. Rain and storm chances will slightly increase for Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds to the west. This will allow for a weak cold front to move into the forecast area, cooling us off just a few degrees. Highs will drop into the 80s to upper 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with storm coverage increasing just a bit. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible, but not everyone is expected to see rainfall. Morning lows will remain in the 60s to upper 70s each morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 6th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, July 6th:

Sunrise: 6:43 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 105° (1994 & 2016)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 53° (1946)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx