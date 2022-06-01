LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Storms continuing, especially before midnight. Low of 56°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cool and cloudy. High of 72°. Winds NE→SE 10-15 MPH.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for the southern half of the South Plains through 10 PM CDT tonight.

A Weather Aware Day remains in effect for Wednesday, June 1st, 2022. A level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms has been issued for portions of the KLBK viewing area, indicated by areas in yellow. Areas in the dark green region are included in a level 1 marginal risk (pictured below). Large hail up to softball sized (3.75” in diameter), 60-80 MPH wind gusts, an isolated tornado or two, and localized flash flooding will all be possible! Timing will be during the late afternoon (after 3 PM CDT) through the early overnight hours (around 12 AM CDT). Storms will increase from west to east throughout the evening hours.

Showers and storms are expected to continue through 2 AM CDT tonight, with some areas picking up several inches of rainfall. Please remember to turn around, don’t drown if you come across a flooded roadway. Low temperatures will cool into the low 50s to low 60s by sunrise on Thursday. Winds will be out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH.

Most of the KLBK viewing area will see a break in the showers and storms on Thursday. Other than isolated showers across the region, most of us will remain dry. Highs will struggle to warm into the mid 70s under a cloudy sky, as winds shift to the southeast later in the day. Gusts as high as 20 MPH will be possible. Isolated showers will continue Thursday night into Friday morning, as temperatures settle in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

A Weather Aware Day remains in effect for Friday, June 3rd, 2022. A level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms has been issued for portions of the KLBK viewing area, indicated by areas in yellow. Areas in the dark green region are included in a level 1 marginal risk (pictured below). Large hail up to tennis ball sized (2.50” in diameter), 60-80 MPH wind gusts, and localized flash flooding will all be possible! Timing will be during the late afternoon (after 3 PM CDT) through the early overnight hours (around 10 PM CDT).

High temperatures on Friday will remain below average, only warming into the mid 70s to mid 80s. We’ll keep a partly cloudy sky around until storms arrive. Throughout the day, winds will be out of the southeast, with gusts as high as 30 MPH. Storms will begin to end around midnight, with some areas seeing over 1 inch of rainfall. Be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to receive the latest watch and warning information, and to track storms as they roll through the region! Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s to upper 60s by sunrise Saturday.

Saturday will be warm and dry across the region, as highs return to the mid 80s and mid 90s under a partly cloudy sky. We could see a shower or storm throughout the day, but no widespread rainfall is expected. It will be breezy at times, with sustained winds out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be mild, as low temperatures drop into the 60s to mid 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 1st, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, June 1st:

Sunrise: 6:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:53 PM CDT

Average High: 89°

Record High: 107° (1998 & 2018)

Average Low: 62°

Record Low: 45° (1917 & 1964)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

