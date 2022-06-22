LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 70°. Winds SE→SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear. High of 98°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight will be a mostly clear and mild night across the region. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be out of the southeast before midnight, before shifting to the southwest a few hours before sunrise. Sustained winds around 8-12 MPH are expected.

Thursday and Friday will be arm and breezy across all of eastern New Mexico and western Texas. High temperatures will range from 92-108 degrees, with Friday being the hottest out of the two days. Winds will be out of the south-southwest each day, with gusts as high as 35 MPH possible. Some patchy blowing dust can be expected. Monsoon showers and storms are not expected over any portion of the KLBK viewing area due to high pressure building back into the region. We will keep a mostly sunny sky across the region. Be sure to wear your sunblock, and always look before you lock! Morning lows will remain in the mid 60s to upper 70s for both mornings.

Saturday will be another hot day, as highs climb into the mid 90s to lower 100s. A cold front will be approaching from the north. Should it move in sooner than expected, some of our northern zones may not make it out of the 80s. We will keep a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky around the region, with clouds not arriving until later in the evening. Winds will shift from the southwest to the southeast throughout the day. Gusts as high as 35 MPH will be possible. Overnight, wids will shift to the east-northeast as our cold front passes through the region. We may see a shower or storm or two, but not much precipitation is expected overnight. By sunrise on Sunday, lows will settle into the low 60s to mid 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Cooler temperatures and isolated showers and storms return to the forecast starting Sunday. As our cold front stalls out across the South Plains, rain chances will begin to increase. How much rainfall we receive will ultimately be decided by where our cold front stalls out. As of right now, it still looks like it will hit the brakes over the Permian Basin. Should it stall out in the South Plains, more widespread rainfall will be possible. We will continue to monitor the latest data as it comes in, so be sure to check back in for updates. As of right now, the best chances of rain will occur on Sunday. No widespread severe weather is expected, but some locally gusty winds and large hail will be possible.

Highs will drop into the mid 90s to low 80s Sunday through Wednesday. Morning lows will bottom out in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Wind will slowly shift from the east-northeast to the southeast from Sunday through Wednesday, with gusts occasionally reaching 30-35 MPH. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 22nd, 2022 PM

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, June 22nd:

Sunrise: 6:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 106° (1978)

Average Low: 67°

Record Low: 50° (1927)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

