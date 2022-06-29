LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 68°. Winds SE→SSW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. HOT! High of 98°. Winds SW→SE 12-18 MPH.

Clouds will fade away this evening into the overnight hours as our stray showers rain themselves out. Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy, as low temperatures settle into the low 60s to low 70s. Winds will shift from the southeast to the south-southwest by sunrise, with sustained speeds around 10-15 MPH expected.

Thursday through Saturday will basically be carbon copies of one another! We will start each day off in the 60s and 70s under a mostly clear sky, with winds out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around the region each day, with temperatures peaking in the 90s to lower 100s. By sunset each evening, winds will shift back to the southwest, with gusts as high as 30 MPH possible. No rainfall is expected.

Extended Forecast:

Monsoon showers and storms will return to the forecast on Sunday, and remain through at least the middle of next week. Eastern New Mexico and extreme western Texas will have the highest likelihood of seeing isolated showers and storms each afternoon through the early overnight hours. High temperatures will remain in the 90s to lower 100s each day, with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky remaining in place across the forecast area. Morning lows will bottom out in the 60s and 70s each morning. Winds will be strong at times, gusting upwards of 35-40 MPH out of the south-southwest. Rain chances will begin to slightly increase by the middle of next week as a weak disturbance tries to move into the South Plains.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 29th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, June 29th:

Sunrise: 6:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:02 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 107° (1957 & 2017)

Average Low: 68°

Record Low: 57° (1948)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

