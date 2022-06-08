LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 65°. Winds ENE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Evening storms. High of 94°. Winds SE→SSW 15-20 MPH.

On and off cloud coverage will increase overnight tonight across the South Plains. We could see a few showers or storms over western areas. The storm chances in question may not even happen! This morning’s strong wind event helped to stabilize the atmosphere over most of the region. This will make it difficult for much, if anything, to develop overnight. Winds will be breezy out of the east with gusts upwards of 25 MPH at times. By sunrise on Thursday, low temperatures will bottom out in the 60s to mid 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Be sure to keep an eye out for some patchy fog on your morning commute!

A warmer day is expected across western Texas and eastern New Mexico on Thursday. Highs will climb into the 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast earlier in the day before shifting to the south-southwest later in the afternoon. Gusts as high as 25-30 MPH can be expected. Late Thursday evening, after 7-8 PM, showers and storms are expected to increase in coverage over the southern Texas Panhandle and northern South Plains. Storms will be most likely north of the Highway 62/82 corridor from 8 PM CDT Thursday evening through 3 AM CDT Friday morning. A few of these storms could produce some 60-70 MPH wind gusts. Low temperatures will drop into the 60s to mid 70s by sunrise on Friday.

As high pressure begins to build into the KLBK viewing area on Friday, temperatures will really begin to warm! Highs will soar into the mid 90s to lower 100s across the area, with a partly cloudy sky remaining in place. Winds will shift to the southeast later in the afternoon, with gusts peaking just under 20 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will remain warm, as low temperatures only slip into the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Triple digits are expected to become more widespread on Saturday! Highs will soar into the mid 90s and lower 100s, with some areas getting as hot as 108-110 degrees! We will see a mostly sunny sky across the region, with winds out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. If you have any outdoor plans, be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen! Also LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK!!! Never leave your children or pets inside of a vehicle! In temperatures this hot, that decision could turn fatal in as little as 10-15 minutes. Saturday night into Sunday morning will remain pretty warm, as some areas fail to escape the 80s!

Extended Forecast:

Near-record breaking high temperatures will remain in the forecast for Sunday! Highs will soar to near 110 degrees for portions of the Rolling Plains. Winds will remain breezy out of the southwest, gusting close to 30-35 MPH at times. Extreme heat will linger into Monday and Tuesday before a weak front moves into the region on Wednesday. High pressure will shift to the east by the middle of the week, allowing for some dryline activity to fire back up over eastern New Mexico! Be sure to wear lighter colored clothing while you’re outside to stay cooler, drink plenty of hydrating fluids, and seek AC as frequently as possible!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 8th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, June 8th:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:56 PM CDT

Average High: 91°

Record High: 106° (1981)

Average Low: 64°

Record Low: 43° (1915)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

