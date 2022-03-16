LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 43°. Winds SSW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Strong winds. High of 59°. Winds NW 28-32 MPH, gusts ~45-50 MPH.

Stronger winds are expected to hang around the South Plains tonight, with gusts as high as 30-35 MPH. A strong cold front will begin to move into the region after midnight, causing winds to take a sharp shift to the northwest behind its passage. By tomorrow morning, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky around the region, with lows bottoming out in the mid 30s to low 50s.

As a cold front continues to race through the region on Thursday, winds will remain strong as temperatures begin to drop. Wind gusts out of the northwest upwards of 50 MPH are expected. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the KLBK viewing area. It will be in effect from Noon CDT through 8 PM CDT.

Highs will range anywhere from the mid to low 40s, to the mid 70s on Thursday. Northwestern areas will be coldest, with southeastern areas remaining warm. Behind our cold front, we are expecting a few showers to develop over the extreme northern portions of the South Plains and southern Texas Panhandle. As cold air wraps around the parent low pressure system, we may even see a few snowflakes mix in! No snow accumulation is expected, and rain totals will generally remain below 0.10″. Thursday night into Friday morning will be cold, as most areas fall below freezing. Lows will settle in the low 20s to mid 30s by sunrise on Friday.

Temperatures will begin to rebound throughout the day on Friday. Highs will warm into the mid 50s to mid 60s under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain out of the northwest, with sustained speeds only around 12-18 MPH. Our overnight hours will feature a light freeze across most of the area. Lows will dip into the upper 20s to low 40s by sunrise Saturday morning.

We don’t see many days much better than what we’re expecting to see on Saturday! Highs will climb into the upper 60s to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky, with winds out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH! GET OUTSIDE ON SATURDAY! It’s going to be too nice of a day to stay indoors! Saturday night into Sunday morning will also be comfortable, with lows ranging from the mid 30s to the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Spring officially begins at 10:33 AM CDT on Sunday, March 20th! Sunday will be a partly cloudy and breezy day across the region, with clouds increasing later in the day. Isolated showers will be possible overnight Sunday into Monday morning, with showers and storms becoming scattered to widespread throughout the day on Monday! This system has the potential to bring us the most amount of rainfall that we’ve seen since last summer! A nice rain like this is long overdue. However, our rain chances are not guaranteed just yet. There are still some discrepancies amongst the models, but odds are gradually increasing that we’ll see some much needed moisture return to the region early next week. It does appear that this system will be in the form of all rain! Highs will fall from the mid 70s on Sunday to the 60s and 50s for Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, we’ll be back close to our average high and low temperatures for this time of year! Stay with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team. We’re here to keep you safe through the storms.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 16th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, March 16th:

Sunrise: 7:56 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:56 PM CDT

Normal High: 68°

Record High: 87° (1966 & 2017)

Normal Low: 38°

Record Low: 16° (1923)

Have a fantastic Thursday, South Plains! Try not to blow away!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx