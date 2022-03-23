LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 31°. Winds NW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 73°. Winds NW 15-20 MPH.

After yet another cool and breezy day, another cold night is expected across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. We will see a mostly clear sky across the region, with calmer winds. Sustained speeds around 8-12 MPH out of the northwest are expected. Low temperatures will fall into the low 20s to mid 30s by sunrise on our Thursday!

Thursday is a big day for Lubbock as Texas Tech takes on Duke in the Sweet Sixteen out in San Francisco! Be sure to tune into KLBK for tip off at 8:39 PM! If you plan on going all out for the big game here in the South Plains, it’ll be a great day to do so outside! We will see a sunny sky across the region with high temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s! Winds will be a tad bit calmer, with gusts out of the northwest as high as 30 MPH. Because of these breezy conditions, we are concerned with potential for fire weather conditions. Please avoid any activities that could result in a spark. Thursday night into Friday morning will be chilly, as lows bottom out in the low 30s to mid 40s.

I don’t give many 10/10 forecasts, but Friday will be one of them! We will see a beautiful blue sky across the KLBK viewing area throughout the day! Highs will range from the mid 70s to low 80s, with winds shifting from the northwest to the southeast during the afternoon hours. Sustained winds will only be around 10-15 MPH, with gusts remaining under 25 MPH! Friday evening will be nice and quiet. By Saturday morning, lows will dip into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

We’ll kick off the weekend with warm temperatures and widespread sunshine! Saturday will be a pleasant spring day, with high temperatures maxing out in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Warmest temperatures will be recorded over the Rolling Plains. Winds will remain on the calmer side, with speeds out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Saturday night will be a little warmer than average, with lows varying from the low 40s to mid 50s.

Extended Forecast:

Strong winds will return to the region on Sunday, lasting through the middle of next week. This will keep our fire weather conditions elevated, so please refrain from any outdoor burning. Gusts as high as 40-50 MPH will also bring back the blowing dust. Above average temperatures will stick around from Sunday through Tuesday! Lubbock is forecast to hit its first 90 degree day of the year on Monday, with some portions of the Rolling Plains getting all of the way up into the mid 90s! By Wednesday, we are expecting a drop in temperatures and a shift in wind direction. A strong storm system will bring another round of showers and severe storms to the extreme eastern fringes of the KLBK viewing area. Unfortunately, it looks like most of us will remain dry. Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates right here on everythinglubbock.com, in addition to our Facebook and Twitter pages.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 23rd, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, March 23rd:

Sunrise: 7:47 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 70°

Record High: 89° (2018)

Normal Low: 40°

Record Low: 13° (1952)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains! WRECK EM!!!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx