LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Low of 36°. Winds E→NW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 69°. Winds NW 8-12 MPH.

Scattered showers and storms will increase from northwest to southeast throughout the evening and overnight hours tonight. The best chance of rain will remain to the north of the Highway 62/82 corridor! Some areas could see as much as 0.25″-0.50″ of rainfall. Winds will shift from the northwest to the east, with gusts as high as 20-25 MPH possible. Cold air will also be rushing into the region, so a light wintry mix will be possible for some! Thankfully, no icy roadways are expected. Lows by sunrise on Thursday will bottom out in the mid 20s to low 40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Other than a few morning showers before 8 AM, Thursday is expected to be a dry and cool day across the South Plains! High temperatures will manage to climb into the mid 60s to low 70s. A partly to mostly cloudy sky will hang around western Texas and eastern New Mexico, with winds out of the northwest around 8-12 MPH! Now that is something that everyone can get excited about! Thursday night into Friday morning will be mild as winds return to the southwest. Lows will range from the low 40s to the low 50s.

Isolated showers are expected over the northern South Plains and Texas Panhandle on Friday, especially during the afternoon hours! Not much in the way of rainfall accumulation is expected at this point, but some areas could pick up around 0.10″. Highs will warm into the 70s and low 80s under a partly cloudy sky, with winds increasing out of the southwest. Sustained winds around 15-20 MPH are expected. Friday into Saturday morning will be chilly as lows dip into the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Saturday will be a gorgeous day to get out and enjoy the weather! We’ll have abundant sunshine across all of the KLBK viewing area, as highs warm comfortably into the 70s. Lubbock’s Uncorked event will be taking place on Saturday, so be sure to get out and enjoy the event from 1-6 PM! Winds will shift from the northeast through the southeast throughout the day, with sustained speeds around 10-15 MPH expected. Warmer temperatures are expected through the overnight hours, with lows only cooling into the mid 40s to mid 50s by Sunday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s to low 90s on Sunday, followed by some slightly cooler temperatures for Monday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Monday, with the highest rain chances existing over the Rolling Plains. Tuesday will be warm and windy, with fire weather conditions becoming a concern once again! A strong cold front will move through on Wednesday, keeping high temperatures below average. Be sure to stay up to date with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates on rain chances, and download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to track the storms as they head for your area!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 30th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, March 30th:

Sunrise: 7:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:06 PM CDT

Normal High: 72°

Record High: 91° (2010)

Normal Low: 42°

Record Low: 16° (1987)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

