LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low of 51°. Winds N→WSW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High of 86°. Winds WNW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight will be clear and cool across the South Plains. Lows will bottom out in the mid 40s to mid 50s under a clear sky. After sunset, winds will shift from the north to the west-southwest. Sustained speeds around 8-12 MPH will hang around overnight.

Our warming trend begins on Thursday! High temperatures will warm into the 80s to low 90s Thursday afternoon under a sunny sky! Winds will be out of the west-northwest around 10-15 MPH. Overall, we’re expecting a relatively pleasant day. Thursday night into Friday morning will be seasonably cool across the region, with temperatures cooling into the 50s and low 60s.

Winds return to the south on Friday, with gusts around 30-35 MPH at times. This will allow warmer air to return to the region! Highs will be back in the upper 80s to upper 90s across the KLBK viewing area under a mostly sunny sky. Friday night into Saturday morning will be warm, as lows only settle into the 60s to low 70s by sunrise.

Triple digits are BACK in the forecast for Saturday! Highs will range from 94°-105° across eastern New Mexico and western Texas, as winds gust out of the southwest upwards of 35 MPH. We will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky around the region. With temperatures this warm, we want to remind everyone to remember to look before you lock! Make sure you do not accidentally leave your children or pets in a vehicle in this type of heat. If you do, it could turn fatal for them in as little as 20 minutes! Saturday night through sunrise on Sunday will remain above average, as lows only drop into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Extended Forecast:

The summer-like heat hangs around the South Plains for Sunday and Monday. Memorial Day will be HOT across the region! Highs will be in the mid 90s to lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. If you plan on heading out to visit any service member’s memorials, be sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated! Also, please remember that Memorial Day is FAR more than just a 3-day weekend. By the time Tuesday and Wednesday roll around, we could see a few more showers and storms return to the region! Be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to receive severe weather alerts, and to track storms as they begin to move into your area!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 25th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, May 25th:

Sunrise: 6:41 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:48 PM CDT

Average High: 87°

Record High: 102° (2012 & 2017)

Average Low: 60°

Record Low: 44° (1924)

Have a great Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx