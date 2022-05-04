LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated severe storm or two. Low of 50°. Winds SW→NW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 80°. Winds NW 12-18 MPH.

Isolated to scattered strong and severe storms will remain possible across eastern portions of the South Plains through the evening and overnight hours. Isolated tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds, and localized flooding will all be possible! From now through 8 PM, our main threat zone will be to the north of Highway 82, and to the east of Interstate 27. In this region, damaging hail up to 4″ in diameter and isolated strong tornadoes will be the main concerns.





Another round of showers and storms will be possible over southeastern areas from 1-7 AM. As our cold front moves through the region, some isolated severe storms will develop to the southeast of a line from Seminole, through Lubbock, up towards Turkey. These storms will be capable of 60-70 MPH winds and ping pong ball sized hail. Showers and storms will eventually exit the Rolling Plains by sunrise on Thursday, as temperatures bottom out in the low 40s to upper 50s.





Thursday will be cooler and calmer across the region. Thanks to our passing cold front, we can expect northwesterly winds around 12-18 MPH. High temperatures will peak in the mid 70s to mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Thursday night into Friday morning will be seasonably cool across western Texas and eastern New Mexico, as lows settle into the mid 40s and mid 50s.

Our warming trend begins on Friday as a ridge of high pressure begins to build in from the west. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to mid and upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the west around 12-18 MPH. If you plan on heading out to the First Friday Arts Festival Friday night, it will be nice and warm! By Saturday morning, we’ll only cool into the mid 50s to mid 60s!

Come join the KLBK News Team for the Cinco de Mayo parade Saturday morning at 10 AM! We’re in store for a hot day, so be sure to bring your water and sunscreen. Highs will soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s, making it the hottest day of the year so far! If we hit a high of 100 in Lubbock, we will tie our record high temperatures for the date, which was set back in 2009. Saturday night into Sunday morning will remain warm, with low temperatures ranging from the low 60s to low 70s!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 4th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, May 4th:

Sunrise: 6:56 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:33 PM CDT

Average High: 80°

Record High: 104° (1947)

Average Low: 52°

Record Low: 35° (1933 & 1935)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

