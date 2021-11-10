KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: November 10th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low of 38°. Winds NE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. High of 66°. Winds NE/SE 10-15 MPH.

A clear sky will remain across the South Plains this evening, lasting into the overnight hours. This, combined with calmer winds after sunset, will result in the return of some pretty cold air to the area. Winds will be out of the northeast around 8-12 MPH, with low temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to low 40s by sunrise on Thursday.

From all of us with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team, we would like to thank all of our military service members of past and present, and wish them a very happy Veterans Day! High temperatures on Thursday will be right around average for this time of year, peaking in the 60s area-wide. Winds will be much calmer on Thursday, eventually shifting back to the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will remain chilly, as lows bottom out in the upper 20s to low 40s.

As we round out the work week, another cold front will move into the South Plains. This will bring in some cooler air, with highs ranging from the mid 50s to mid 60s on Friday. We will see a mostly sunny sky across the KLBK viewing area. Winds will be quite breezy behind the front, gusting up to 40 MPH out of the northeast. This will bring an elevated fire weather risk back into the region. Friday night looks great for some high school football! Just be sure to bundle up, as temperatures will be in the low 40s by the end of the 4th quarter. Our first freeze could occur in Lubbock Friday night into Saturday morning, as lows bottom out in the mid 20s to upper 30s.

Saturday will be slightly above average, with highs returning to the mid 60s to mid 70s. We will see a mostly sunny sky across the region, with winds out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Texas Tech’s game against Iowa State is looking fantastic! Kickoff at The Jones is at 2:30 PM CDT. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be cool, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Extended Forecast:

A pretty benign weather pattern will hang around the region as we head into next week. Highs will range from the upper 60s to lower 80s from Sunday through Wednesday. Passing clouds will hang around the region, with winds mainly out of the southwest around 10-20 MPH. By Wednesday, our next strong frontal system could move into the region. Ahead of the front, winds will become quite breezy, gusting over 40 MPH at times on Wednesday. We will see clouds increase, but no rainfall is expected as of now. The end of next week is looking cooler, with highs in the 50s and 60s, with more freezing temperatures expected during the overnight hours.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, November 10th:

Sunrise: 7:15 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:47 PM CDT

Normal High: 66°

Record High: 85° (1927)

Normal Low: 38°

Record Low: 19° (1950)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

