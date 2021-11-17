KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: November 17th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Bitter cold. Low of 28°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cool. High of 54°. Winds NE/SE 10-15 MPH.

The coldest air of the season will infiltrate the South Plains tonight. The stronger wind gusts and clouds that we saw around the region on Wednesday will exit the region overnight, leaving us with a clear sky and calmer winds. This will set the stage for optimal cooling, resulting in low temperatures in the teens to lower 30s! Here in Lubbock, we’re forecasting a low of 28 degrees, bringing the Hub City its first freeze of the season!

Another cool day is expected across the KLBK viewing area on Thursday. Highs will range in the upper 40s to upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast, with sustained wind speeds around 10-15 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be another cold night, with lows ranging from the mid 20s to low 40s.

Clouds will begin to increase across the region on Friday. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the South Plains, with high temperatures peaking in the 60s to low 70s. Winds will shift back to the southwest, helping to bring in those warmer temps. Wind gusts will approach 35 MPH for some! As we head into the overnight hours on Friday, clouds and southwesterly winds will keep us warmer. Lows will settle in the low 30s to mid 40s by Saturday morning.

We will kick off the weekend with above average temperatures! Breezy southwesterly winds will aid in warming temperatures into the 70s to low 80s for high temperatures. Gusts will be over 30 MPH at times. Some patchy blowing dust is expected. Saturday is Senior Night for the Red Raiders. They will take on the OSU Cowboys, with a kickoff slated for 7 PM. If you plan on heading out to The Jones, you can expect temperatures in the low 70s, falling into the low 60s by the end of the 4th quarter. Clouds will increase through the overnight hours, with lows dropping into the mid 30s to upper 40s by sunrise on Sunday.

Extended Forecast:

Our next cold front will pass through the South Plains on Sunday. This will drop our high temperatures back into the mid 60s, which is still a few degrees above average for this time of year. On Monday, as the front completely clears the area, a sunny sky will return for a brief period. Temperatures will be close to average on Monday. By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will warm back to above average levels. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Wednesday. By Wednesday evening, our next storm system will begin to move into the KLBK viewing area. This will increase showers from west to east overnight.

As of now, Thanksgiving Day looks to be cool and dreary. Precipitation chances will increase across the region, and below average temperatures will filter into the KLBK viewing area. Right now, highs will likely range in the 40s and 50s under an overcast sky. Stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates on this potentially disruptive pattern for Thanksgiving Day!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 17th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, November 17th:

Sunrise: 7:21 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:43 PM CDT

Normal High: 63°

Record High: 88° (2017)

Normal Low: 36°

Record Low: 10° (1959)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains! Stay warm tonight!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx