KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: November 23rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Cold front passes through. Low of 36°. Winds NE 20-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: A.M. clouds & breezy. High of 52°. Winds NE 20-25 MPH.

A cold front will continue to push through the KLBK viewing area this evening through the overnight hours, helping to usher in some much cooler air. Low temperatures will range from the mid 20s to lower 40s under a mostly cloudy sky, with winds gusting out of the northeast near 30 MPH.

Thanksgiving Day looks to start off mostly cloudy around the South Plains. Northerly winds around 20-25 MPH will stick around most of the day, making it feel colder than it actually will be. Highs will only peak in the mid 40s to mid 50s across the region, with wind chill values staying in the 30s and 40s for most of the day. Clouds will begin to clear from north to south later in the day, with a partly cloudy sky returning by sunset. A clear sky will return overnight, allowing for temperatures to plummet! If you’re heading out late for any Black Friday shopping deals, be sure to bundle up! By sunrise on Friday, lows will range from the upper 10s to low 30s.

After a bitter cold start, slightly above average temperatures will return for the afternoon and evening hours on Friday! Highs will range from the upper 50s to upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will return to the southwest, with gusts occasionally exceeding 20 MPH. Overnight, a few clouds will return to southern portions of the forecast area. Lows will fall into the low 30s to mid 40s by Saturday morning.

Small business Saturday is looking cloudy and warm across the South Plains. The further south you live, to more widespread cloud coverage you’re expected to see. A cut-off low pressure system will move through southern Texas, increasing rain chances across the Permian Basin. Areas south of Lubbock could see a few sprinkles, and maybe even a little bit of accumulation! Highs will range through the 60s and low 70s, with winds out of the west-northwest around 12-18 MPH. Saturday night will be a bit cooler as a weak cold front passes through the region. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s to low 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Extended Forecast:

Sunday will be a few degrees cooler behind our front, but highs will still be a few degrees above average. From Sunday through Wednesday of next week, we will continue to see above average temperatures across western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Morning lows will also remain a little warmer than average, only bottoming out in the upper 20s to mid 40s. Unfortunately, no significant chances for rainfall exist throughout the forecast period.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 24th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, November 24th:

Sunrise: 7:28 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:40 PM CDT

Normal High: 61°

Record High: 84° (2017)

Normal Low: 33°

Record Low: 7° (1938)

Have a happy Thanksgiving, South Plains! Safe travels!

-Jacob.

