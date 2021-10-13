KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: October 13th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 48°. Winds SW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny & warm. High of 81°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

A mostly clear sky is expected across the region tonight, with the exception of a few lingering clouds over the Rolling Plains. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 40s to mid 50s by Thursday morning, with winds out of the southwest around 5-10 MPH.

Thursday is expected to be our warmest day out of next week. Temperatures will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the west around 12-18 MPH. If you are a fan of the warmer weather, be sure you take advantage of the day! Thursday night into Friday morning, a cold front is expected to enter into the South Plains. Low temperatures will fall into the low 40s to low 50s.

Friday will be a little on the chilly side! Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 70s under a sunny sky. Winds will be breezy out of the north, gusting near 35 MPH at times! Some patchy blowing dust can be expected at times. Friday night into Saturday morning, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 40s across the region! Areas to the north of Highway 70 will have a decent shot at seeing their first freeze of the season!

High temperatures on Saturday will remain slightly below average, ranging from the mid 60s to mid 70s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be cold once again, with lows ranging from the low 30s to mid 40s.

Extended Forecast:

High temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to mid and upper 70s as we round out the weekend with a few more clouds moving back into the region. Next week, highs will continue to range from the upper 60s to low 80s, with clouds passing through the region on and off each day. Morning lows will return to their seasonal averages, ranging through the 40s to low 50s. By the middle to end of next week, a few showers could return to the South Plains. Overall, the confidence for that system remains low. Stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for details on this weekend’s possible first freeze!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 13th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, October 13th:

Sunrise: 7:51 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:16 PM CDT

Normal High: 77°

Record High: 92° (1989 & 1992)

Normal Low: 49°

Record Low: 28° (1969)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx