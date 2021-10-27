KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: October 27th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Blustery and clear. Low of 41°. Winds NW 15-20 MPH, Gusts ~30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Breezy and cool. High of 68°. Winds NNW 25-30 MPH, Gusts ~40 MPH.

Breezy conditions will last through the evening and overnight hours, even lingering into the morning hours of Thursday! Gusts near 30-35 MPH are expected as low temperatures fall into the low 30s to mid 40s across the region. The extreme northwestern fringes of the KLBK viewing area could fall below freezing right around sunrise on Thursday.

Thursday will basically be a copy of what we saw across the South Plains on Wednesday, only with a little calmer wind. Highs will once again peak in the mid 60s to low 70s under a sunny sky! Winds will gust near 40 MPH out of the north-northwest, possibly kicking up some blowing dust. Winds will eventually begin to settle down during the overnight hours on Thursday. By Friday morning, temperatures are forecasted to bottom out in the low 30s to mid 40s under a clear sky.

Fall will return to the region on Friday! Highs will return to their seasonal averages, if not a degree or two above. Highs will range in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a sunny sky! Winds will be much calmer, only gusting near 15 MPH out of the northwest. Friday night into Saturday morning will remain seasonably cool, with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Above average temperatures are expected to return to the KLBK viewing area on Saturday, with highs ranging from the mid 70s to mid 80s. We will keep a sunny sky around the region, with winds out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will feature average temperatures, with lows getting down into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Halloween is this Sunday, and the weather isn’t looking all that spooky! Highs will peak in the mid 60s to mid 70s. As you head out for trick-or-treating, temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s! It wouldn’t be a bad idea to take a light jacket out with you if you flan on partaking in any festivities Sunday evening! Next week, a strong cold front is expected to move into eastern New Mexico and western Texas. In terms of temperatures, models have been varying quite a bit on just how cold it’s expected to be. Our forecast is pretty conservative right now, but some indications suggest that highs in the 30s and 40s will be possible for some! Isolated showers will return to the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, making for a damp and dreary few days. Lubbock could be on track to see their first freeze next week! Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates throughout the next several days!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 27th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, October 27th:

Sunrise: 8:02 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:00 PM CDT

Normal High: 72°

Record High: 87° (1922)

Normal Low: 44°

Record Low: 22° (2020)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

