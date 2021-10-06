KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: October 6th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 55°. Winds SE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny & hot. High of 90°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

A few isolated showers will be possible in eastern New Mexico, and along the Texas state line this evening into the overnight hours. Not much rainfall is expected, and 99% of the KLBK viewing area is expected to remain dry. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s to mid 60s under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be out of the southeast, shifting to the south around 8-12 MPH by sunrise on Thursday.

Thursday will be the first day of our warm up across the South Plains! High temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average, ranging through the mid 80s to mid 90s. Winds will be breezy at times, occasionally gusting over 30 MPH out of the southwest. We will keep a mostly sunny sky across the region. During the evening and overnight hours, a few more clouds will move into the region. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 50s to mid 60s by sunrise on Friday.

Dry and breezy conditions will continue across the South Plains on Friday. With winds gusting around 30 MPH out of the southwest, fire weather conditions will become more favorable. Any outdoor burning will be discouraged on Friday. High temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to mid 90s, remaining about 10-15 degrees above average. We will see a partly cloudy sky across the KLBK viewing area. Overnight, we will see some clearing as temps cool off into the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday will consist of gusty winds and record breaking heat! Fire weather conditions will remain favorable across all of the South Plains. Therefore, outdoor burning and cooking will continue to be discouraged. If you plan on cooking outside for Texas Tech’s homecoming game against TCU, please be extra cautious! High temps on Saturday will max out in the 90s to lower 100s off the Caprock. Winds will gust out of the southwest near 35 MPH at times. Kickoff for the Tech/TCU game is around 6 PM. Temperatures will still likely be in the upper 80s and lower 90s at that point in time. Overnight, we will begin to cool off, but remain above average. Temperatures will only fall into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Extended Forecast:

A weak cold front will pass through the South Plains on Sunday as a low pressure system moves through the Texas Panhandle during the afternoon and evening hours. A few elevated showers or storms will be possible across the southern Panhandle into the Rolling Plains later in the day on Sunday. Based on how the forecast looks right now, it definitely won’t be a washout. This will bring cooler temperatures back into the South Plains for Monday, finally dropping us back down to our average highs. By Tuesday, gusty southwesterly winds will warm us back into the mid and upper 80s, which is about 8-12 degrees above average. By Tuesday night, a stronger cold front is expected to move into the area. This will be more impactful to our temperatures. Highs will fall to slightly below average levels for Wednesday, with showers and storms becoming more likely over the eastern half of the forecast area. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast, so be sure to check back into the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 6th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, October 6th:

Sunrise: 7:45 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:24 PM CDT

Normal High: 79°

Record High: 94° (1931 & 1939)

Normal Low: 52°

Record Low: 34° (2001)

Have a tremendously swell Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

