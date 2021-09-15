KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: September 15th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 63°. Winds SE 0-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 88°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Temperatures will remain a few degrees above average tonight. Lows will range in the upper 50s to upper 60s under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5-10 MPH.

Thursday will be the day closest to average over the next 5 days! Highs will range from the middle 80s to lower 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky! Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. An isolated afternoon shower or storm cannot be completely ruled out. Rain chances will remain around 10%, meaning 90% of the KLBK viewing area will remain dry. Any shower that does develop will fade away around sunset. Temperatures will cool into the 60s by sunrise on Friday.

The 90s will return to most of the South Plains on Friday, with high temperatures peaking in the upper 80s to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky. A rogue shower or storm will be possible Friday afternoon into the evening hours. Most of the KLBK viewing area will remain dry. If you’re headed out to any area high school football games, no major weather impacts are expected. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. We will remain dry overnight, with lows bottoming out in the 60s.

Saturday is a busy day for the Hub City! Texas Tech takes on Florida International University at The Jones, with a kickoff time slated for 6 PM! If you plan on partaking in any tailgating, be sure to dress for the heat! Highs on Saturday will top out in the middle and upper 90s for the Lubbock-metro. Portions of the Rolling Plains will see highs in the lower 100s! Wear lighter colored clothes, drink plenty of water, and always look before you lock your vehicle! Saturday evening will be cooler, with temperatures bottoming out in the 60s overnight.

Extended Forecast:

This weekend will remain warm across the entirety of the South Plains, with the summer-like heat extending on into Monday! Late in the evening on Monday, on into Tuesday, a cold front will move into the KLBK viewing area. As of right now, there are still a few aspects of this front that we are not certain on. However, we do know that temperatures will fall to below average levels for a change! Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to range through the 70s and 80s. It doesn’t look like we will see any rainfall as of right now, but there is still plenty of time for that to change. Morning lows will bottom out in the 40s and 50s by Wednesday morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 15th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, September 15th:

Sunrise: 7:30 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:55 PM CDT

Normal High: 85°

Record High: 99° (1956 & 1965)

Normal Low: 60°

Record Low: 42° (1993)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

