KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: September 1st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Storms west. Low of 70°. Winds SSE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Storms west. High of 92°. Winds SW/SE 15-25 MPH.

Scattered showers and storms that are a result of the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Nora will continue to impact western portions of the KLBK viewing area this evening into the overnight hours. Areas to the west of Highway 385 will have the best chance of seeing any rainfall this evening. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 8-12 MPH under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Showers and storms will come to an end around 4 AM, with temperatures falling into the middle 60s to lower 70s by sunrise on Thursday.

Thursday will be pretty similar to what we experienced across the South Plains on Wednesday. Highs will range from the upper 80s to upper 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift to the southeast during the afternoon hours, with gusts near 25 MPH. Showers and storms will be possible over western portions of the region once again, with some areas seeing locally heavy rainfall. If you come across a flooded roadway, remember to turn around, don’t drown! Showers will remain over western portions of the South Plains during the overnight hours, as low temperatures drop into the middle 60s to lower 70s.

Friday is expected to be drier across the region. However; a few showers will still remain possible over northern portions of the KLBK viewing area. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region, with high temperatures continuing to range from the upper 80s to upper 90s. The warmest temperatures will occur off the Caprock, in the Rolling Plains. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. By Saturday morning, we will dry out, with temperatures falling into the middle 60s to middle 70s.

Isolated showers will remain in the forecast for Saturday, especially for northern portions of the South Plains and southern Texas Panhandle. High temperatures will remain above average, varying from the upper 80s to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight, low temperatures will range from the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Extended Forecast:

A weak cold front will move through the Panhandle Sunday into Monday. This will increase our probability of seeing scattered showers and storms as we wrap up our Labor Day weekend. This ‘cold’ front will help bring our temperatures back down near average. By the middle of next week, high pressure will build back into the region, resulting in above average temperatures, and below average precipitation.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 1st, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, September 1st:

Sunrise: 7:21 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:12 PM CDT

Normal High: 89°

Actual High: 95° (+6° above average)

Normal Low: 65°

Actual Low: 72° (+7° above average)

Record High: 104° (2014)

Record Low: 43° (1915)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

