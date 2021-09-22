KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: September 22nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 52°. Winds S 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 85°. Winds SSW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight will be cool across the South Plains, but not as cold as what we woke up to on Wednesday morning! Our cold spot Wednesday morning was Muleshoe, TX, coming in at 37 degrees! Clouds will increase from west to east during the late evening and overnight hours tonight. Winds will be out of the south around 8-12 MPH. Temperatures will lower into the upper 40s to mid 50s by sunrise on Thursday.

Thursday will be warmer across the region. High temperatures will be 2-5 degrees above average, ranging through the 80s on the caprock. The Rolling Plains will be even warmer, with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 15-20 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. We will keep the clouds around the region Thursday night into Friday morning, as low temperatures bottom out in the 50s.

Friday will be another mild day across the KLBK viewing area. We are expecting an increase in cloud coverage on Friday, resulting in a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH on Friday, resulting in high temperatures peaking in the mid 80s to low 90s. Once again, the warmest conditions will exist over the Rolling Plains. Friday night into Saturday morning will be seasonal for our region. Lows will range through the 50s once more.

Saturday will bring just a little more sunshine to the South Plains. High temperatures will still top out in the 80s to low 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest, with gusts occasionally approaching 25-30 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will feature slightly warmer temperatures, with lows varying from the mid 50s to low 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Our extended forecast calls for dry conditions to remain through the weekend, with highs still about 4-8 degrees above average area-wide. This is good news for ag-producers, who still have a small deficit of heat units from our mild summer. By next week, a low pressure system will move into the region. This will bring the return of average to slightly below average temperatures to the KLBK viewing area. In addition to this, rain chances will increase across the area, too! The best chances for rainfall will exist from Monday through Wednesday of next week. After that, it looks like a drier, and warmer pattern will return to the South Plains once again.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 22nd, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, September 22nd:

Sunrise: 7:36 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:44 PM CDT

Normal High: 83°

Record High: 98° (1977)

Normal Low: 58°

Record Low: 40° (1995)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx