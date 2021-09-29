KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: September 29th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 58°. Winds SW/NW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Evening storms. High of 80°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight, we will keep a clear sky around the region. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s to mid 60s, with winds shifting from the southwest to the northwest by sunrise on Thursday as a cold front enters into the South Plains.

Thursday will be a day of change across the KLBK viewing area! A cold front will move into the South Plains Thursday morning, bringing some cooler temperatures into the region. Highs will range from the upper 60s over the Texas Panhandle, to the lower 90s over the Rolling Plains. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northeast as the cold front pushes through the area, gusting upwards of 30 MPH. During the evening hours on Thursday, showers and storms will begin to develop across the region, increasing in coverage from south to north. Heavy rainfall will be possible overnight, with some areas seeing several inches! Low temps will bottom out in the low 50s to low 60s.

Friday will consist of more showers and storms with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s! Another several inches of rain will be possible, with the heaviest amounts falling over southern and eastern portions of the KLBK viewing area. Winds will be out of the northeast, shifting to southeast around 8-12 MPH. High school football games will be in jeopardy Friday night, as lighting concerns will be high. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible overnight, as lows dip into the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Saturday will bring sunshine back into the South Plains. Other than a few morning showers, we will remain dry with high temperatures in the 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest around 8-12 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will remain dry, with lows in the 50s.

Extended Forecast:

The remainder of our forecast looks dry and mild, with highs right around where they should be for this time of year. Winds will be relatively calm, with morning lows falling into the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, September 29th:

Sunrise: 7:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:34 PM CDT

Normal High: 81°

Record High: 99° (1977)

Normal Low: 55°

Record Low: 35° (1985)

