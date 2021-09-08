KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: September 8th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 62°. Winds ESE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 92°. Winds SSE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight is expected to be cool, calm, and quiet across the South Plains! We will see a mostly clear sky with winds out of the east-southeast around 5-10 MPH. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to mid 60s by sunrise on Thursday.

Thursday will start off feeling like fall! If you’re a coffee drinker, it’ll be a great morning to have that cup of joe outside! We will see a few passing clouds throughout the day. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 12-18 MPH. High temperatures will be above average, topping out from the upper 80s to mid 90s. Thursday night will be calm across the region once again. Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s to upper 60s by Friday morning.

Summer returns to the KLBK viewing area on Friday! High temperatures will range from the mid 90s to lower 100s across the region. With heat like this, heat related illnesses could occur in as little as 25-30 minutes. Please make sure to check your vehicle before you lock your doors, and make sure you aren’t leaving any children or pets in the car! Unfortunately, a situation like that could turn fatal in as little as 15-20 minutes in this type of heat. We will see a sunny sky area-wide, with winds out of the south-southwest around 15-20 MPH. Some of our drier areas will be susceptible to fire, so be sure to be conscious of your actions! Friday night will remain mild, with lows falling into the middle 60s to mid 70s.

Saturday is going to be a busy day across the Hub City! Texas Tech will be taking on the Lumberjacks from SFA, with a kickoff time around 6 PM. If you plan on tailgating for the game, please make sure that you are drinking plenty of water, and staying hydrated! High temperatures will peek in the middle 90s to lower 100s again on Saturday, with abundant sunshine across the region. If you plan on being outside for extended periods of time, be sure to wear sunscreen and lighter colored clothes! Around kickoff, temperatures will still be in the middle 90s. Saturday night will remain slightly warmer than average, with temperatures lowering into the 60s.

Extended Forecast:

By the time Sunday rolls around, we will see a bit of a break in the ridge of high pressure that is responsible for the warmer temperatures. Highs will fall around 4-8 degrees on Sunday. Temperatures will hold pretty steady for Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, it looks like a stronger front will move into the South Plains, finally dropping our temperatures down to where they should be for this time of year. Highs will fall into the 80s on Wednesday, with showers and storms looking a little more likely. Unfortunately, this cool down is expected to be short- lived. Temperatures will more than likely return to above average levels by the end of next week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 8th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, September 8th:

Sunrise: 7:26 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:03 PM CDT

Normal High: 87°

Record High: 97° (1915, 1922, & 1985)

Normal Low: 62°

Record Low: 45° (2020)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

