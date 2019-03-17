March 16th, 2019 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy Saturday everyone! It was a beautiful day across the South Plains with partly sunny skies and temperatures sitting in the low 50’s. Over the next few days, temperatures will warm back into the mid-60’s and sunshine will become abundant. Then starting on Tuesday, winds will become breezy with big changes coming to the forecast starting on Wednesday. Cloud cover will increase, temperatures will drop back into the upper 50’s and we will watch for our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. These will begin Wednesday evening and continue through Saturday evening. There will be a possibility for strong to severe storms so make sure to stay weather aware! The only other change will be in our temperatures with highs moving back into the upper 60’s on Friday and the upper 70’s on Saturday.