Happy Sunday everyone! It has been another beautiful day across the South Plains with abundant sunshine and highs back in the low 60’s. Over the next few days, temperatures will continue to warm back into the mid-60’s with more sunshine on the way. Then beginning on Wednesday, cloud cover will increase, temperatures will drop back into the upper 50’s and we will watch for our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. These will begin Wednesday morning and continue through Saturday evening. There will be a possibility for strong to severe storms so make sure to stay weather aware! The only other change will be in our temperatures, with highs moving back into the mid-60’s on Friday and the upper 70’s over the weekend.
March 17th, 2019 Evening Weather
