March 23rd, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and mild day across the South Plains with highs back in the low 70s. Unfortunately, these optimal conditions disappear tomorrow as we watch for another front to push through, dropping our temperatures back into the mid-50s and bringing another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Thankfully, the Storm Prediction Center does not have us under any severe categories at this time. After that sunshine returns and so do the 70s so go outside and enjoy!