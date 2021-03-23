March 23rd, 2021 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- What a west Texas day we had on Monday! We saw some rain, some small hail, a dust storm and even a brief tornado out in Cottle County. That is west Texas in a nut shell. Our weather is always quite strange and that is a good way to describe what we saw. Today will be more calm and quiet. Expect to see sunny skies with only 10-15 mph wind out there. It will be a dry day, with a high temperature of 68°. The average for today is 69°. Wednesday will be much cooler, with cloudy skies in the morning. There will also be some showers in the area Wednesday morning. We will see sunny skies in the afternoon, with 15-20 mph wind and a high of only 57°.

