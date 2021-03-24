March 24th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been an overcast and chilly day across the South Plains with highs back in the mid-50s and folks seeing a mix of rain and even snow. This will continue into this evening and then we will see sunshine return in full force tomorrow. Lows will be below freezing tonight so make sure to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off to prevent ice from forming on the roadways. After that the warming trend kicks in and highs return to the mid to upper 70’s by Friday! Windy conditions return as well so avoid burning if possible. Rain chances return Sunday night into Monday so keep your umbrellas handy!