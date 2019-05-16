May 16th, 2019 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny, and warm day across the South Plains with highs sitting back in the upper 80's and low 90’s. We will stay in this same temperature range tomorrow as well with temperatures dropping into the low 80’s on Saturday. Sunshine will remain abundant throughout the rest of the day and the first half of Friday, but beginning Friday afternoon and continuing into Saturday morning, we will watch for our next chance for strong to severe storms. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has placed us under the Slight and Enhanced Risk categories, which means that numerous severe storms are possible, bringing the threat of large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes to the South Plains. Make sure to stay weather aware!