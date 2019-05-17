May 17th, 2019 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas -

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny, and warm day across the region with highs sitting back in the upper 80's and low 90’s. However, this evening we are watching for a small chance for severe storms that will mostly impact the Eastern South Plains. The Storm Prediction Center has downgraded our severe weather threat with the majority of the area sitting in the Marginal Risk category and the Eastern half of the region under the Slight risk category. Scurry County is the only location under the Enhanced Risk category at this time. This means that we will see isolated severe storms are possible, bringing the threat of large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes to the South Plains. Despite being downgraded, it is still very important to stay weather aware. Storms will clear out early Saturday leaving us with slightly cooler temperatures and sunshine for the remainder of the weekend. Then on Sunday evening, another chance for severe weather returns to the South Plains which is expected to continue through much of Monday.