May 20th, 2019 Evening Weather

The Storm Prediction Center has placed every portion of the South Plains under some category for severe storms today. The Eastern South Plains will see the highest threat to life and property during this event. They have been placed under the High Category, which means that a tornado outbreak is expected in the region. The next round of storms begins as early as 2PM and will continue through 8PM, with another round expected to begin around 7PM and continue through 3AM Tuesday morning.



Severe weather threats for the entire area include large hail of 4 inches or greater, tornadoes of EF2 scale or higher, damaging winds at 80+MPH, and flooding. The likelihood of threats will increase from West to East but everyone should prepare for the worst. Make sure to bring your pets indoors and cover your vehicles. If you live in a trailer home, have a contingency plan for tonight. Please avoid travel during this evening and if you have to travel, take it slow. Stay weather aware and keep it on KLBK. We will be on air, on the KLBK News Facebook page as well as on EverythingLubbock.com to keep you advised.



Tomorrow sunshine and warm temperatures will return, but there is more severe weather in the forecast for the remainder of the work week.