May 23rd, 2019 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was so nice to see the rain and cooler air out there on Wednesday. Don't get used to that. More typical weather for this time of year will return for today. Wind is going to be from the south-southeast at 10-15 mph, helping to keep some cumulus clouds in the sky this afternoon. Lubbock is going to make it to a high temperature of 95°. We'll get much of the same on Friday, so it will be very warm for high school football games tomorrow night. We're going to see mostly sunny skies, with a high temperature of 96°.

