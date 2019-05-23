May 23rd, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been an overcast and muggy day across the region with highs sitting back in the mid-80’s. The dryline will slowly push into the South Plains by early this afternoon and then we will watch for our next chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of our counties under the Slight Risk Category with the northeastern counties under the Enhanced Risk Category with possible threats including large hail of 2” diameter or more, damaging wind gusts of 70+ MPH and an isolated tornado threat. Make sure to bring pets indoors and have a contingency plan in case you live in a trailer home and need to vacate. Also watch for flooding on the roadways. Remember to turn around, don’t drown. Severe storm chances will continue through the remainder of the work week and into the holiday weekend so make sure to stay weather aware! Temperatures will remain in the low 80’s for the next few days with windy conditions expected.