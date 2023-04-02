LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forcaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday evening weather update for April 3rd, 2023.

Happy Sunday, South Plains! What a great weekend of sun and minimal winds.

Tonight temperatures are remaining fairly warm throughout the South Plains. We will reach a low of 47 degrees and skies will remain clear.

Tomorrow the heat continues, but this time with some high winds. Our high for Monday will be around 89 degrees with southwest winds around 25-30 mph.

Overnight into Tuesday, temperatures will cool down to around 51 degrees. Our high for the day will reach 77 degrees. Winds will remain out of the southwest and pick up to consistent winds of 30-35 mph. Gusts will get as high as 65 and 70 mph in some places

Wednesday we will begin to cool down and have a chilly morning of 36 degrees. Our high for the day will be 65 degrees with clouds moving in. Winds will begin to slow down leading us into Thursday.

Thursday will remain cool with a low of 37 degrees and a high of 66. Winds will be fairly low out of the east around 12-18 mph.

Thursday’s night will reach a low around 38 degrees, and we will peak to another 66 degree day for Friday. Those clouds will remain, giving us a gloomy and overcast day. Winds will finally calm down, giving us speeds of around 5-10 mph. We could possibly see some showers for a brief moment here in Lubbock.

Easter weekend is looking promising with a low of 46 degrees and a high of 73 for Saturday. Winds will be low from the southeast around 5-10 mph.

Easter day will start with a low of 45 degrees and warm up to 80 degrees. The skies will be mostly sunny and winds will remain fairly calm, picking up slightly around 12-18 mph.

Start your week strong, and happy April!

-Kathryn