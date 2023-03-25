LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Saturday evening weather update for March 25th, 2023.

Hello and happy Saturday, South Plains! Today we have had a sunny day and will reach a high of

65 degrees around 5:00 PM.



Tonight: We will get down to freezing, reaching a low of 32 degrees. Remember to bring those

new spring plants in because they will freeze! Do not forget the animals, as well.



Tomorrow: Sunday will be warming to 68 degrees and have clear skies, bringing us that sunny

Sunday. Winds will be low coming from various directions around 10-15 mph.

Extended Forecast:



Overnight into Monday temperatures will drop to 34 degrees and will warm up to 69. The skies

will be clear again bringing us some sun. The winds will begin from the east and move

directions to the west at around 5-10 mph.



Tuesday we are cooling down again! Bring out those jackets because we will barely see a high

of 59 degrees for the day. The low will still be above freezing, at 34 degrees.



Overnight into Wednesday things will warm up again, bringing us a low of 39 and a high of 74

degrees. Another warm Wednesday! Winds will be from the south around 15-20 mph.



Thursday we will get toastier with a low of 51 and a high of 82 degrees. We will see some P.M.

showers and some heavier winds out of the south, 20-25 mph. Gusts will get as high as 40 mph.



Friday will cool off a bit with a low of 46 and a high of 72. The showers will stick around for the

early hours of the day. Winds will shift, coming from the west at 20-25 mph.



Next weekend we will have some nice weather with a low of 42 degrees and a high of 76 for

Saturday. The sun will be out and shining, with clear skies!



Enjoy your weekend and soak up the sun!

-Kathryn