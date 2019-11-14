November 13, 2019 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- We're going to see temperature changes across west Texas over the next 36 hours. Wind will remain from the southwest today, which is going to bring in warmer air from yesterday, with highs closer to average. However, we'll stay just a few degrees from where we should be this time of year. Lubbock will see sunny skies, with 10-15 mph and a high temperature reaching 63°. A cold front will move through the region this evening, which will shift the wind around to the north and northwest. That means temperatures will be dropping by tomorrow. Wind will only be at 5-10 mph Thursday which is good news. The high temperature for Lubbock will make it to 54°.

