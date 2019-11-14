Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful day across the South Plains with high temperatures moving into the low to mid-60’s and abundant sunshine across the region. We will see a small system move across the area this evening, bringing about a ten degree drop in temperatures and a slight influx in cloud cover. This cool down will be short-lived though with temperatures rebounding back into the mid to upper 60’s by Saturday. However, lows will remain in the low 30’s over the next two days so make sure to keep your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off. Sunshine will stick around through the start of the weekend, which means great game day weather for high school football as well as the Tech home game on Saturday. Then beginning on Sunday morning, we will watch for another small chance for showers and thunderstorms.
November 13, 2019 Evening Weather
Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful day across the South Plains with high temperatures moving into the low to mid-60’s and abundant sunshine across the region. We will see a small system move across the area this evening, bringing about a ten degree drop in temperatures and a slight influx in cloud cover. This cool down will be short-lived though with temperatures rebounding back into the mid to upper 60’s by Saturday. However, lows will remain in the low 30’s over the next two days so make sure to keep your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off. Sunshine will stick around through the start of the weekend, which means great game day weather for high school football as well as the Tech home game on Saturday. Then beginning on Sunday morning, we will watch for another small chance for showers and thunderstorms.