November 1st, 2018 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy Thursday everyone! After a cold and rainy last day of October, we usher in November with warmer temperatures and abundant sunshine. Temperatures will move from the upper 50’s this afternoon to the upper 60’s on Friday and then the low 70’s for the start of your weekend! That means perfect weather for Friday night football and the Tech game on Saturday. However, late Saturday night into Sunday morning, we are watching for our next chance for precipitation and another drop in temperatures. This change will be short-lived though with highs moving back into the upper 60’s by Monday with more sunshine on tap!