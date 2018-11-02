November 2nd, 2018 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another warm and sunny day across the South Plains with highs moving back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. This warming trend will continue through Saturday with clear and cool conditions expected for Texas Tech game day! Then on Sunday we watch for our next cold front to arrive, dropping highs back into the low 60’s. It will also bring an isolated rain chance Sunday night into early Monday morning. Then your first full week of November will become sunny and cool with highs remaining below average in the low to mid-60’s.