November 5th, 2018 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with highs sitting in the upper 70’s. This will remain the case tomorrow as well but we have quite the cool down on the way for Wednesday as a backdoor cold front slides into the region. It will drop temperatures back into the low to mid-50’s for the remainder of the work week and it will bring a small chance for rain on Thursday. Beginning on Friday, abundant sunshine will return and then temperatures will move into the low to mid-60’s for the weekend. That means perfect, Fall-like weather is expected for Friday night football and the Tech game against Texas on Saturday night!

