October 4, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Friday everyone! After quite a foggy start to the day, we cleared out by around lunch time and have been enjoying the sunshine ever since. We do have some more changes to talk about. Thankfully, not too much rain in the forecast, but, we are going to be tracking several more cold fronts to march through the South Plains over the next seven days. The first one will arrive tomorrow afternoon with not too much flair, however, a reinforcing shot of cooler air will push through on Sunday bringing widespread mid to upper 40s for low temperatures and highs near 70 for the start of the work week.

By Wednesday, we warm up quite nicely again with highs in the mid 80s before a stronger cold front is expected to push through on Thursday with highs in the mid 60s possible by Friday and lows near 40 degrees! A lot can still change, especially with the timing of these events, so be sure to stay up to date with the latest weather forecast by watching KLBK news or checking out the KLBK weather tab at everythinglubbock.com