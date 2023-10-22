LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday evening weather update for October 22th, 2023.



Hello and happy Sunday evening! Today we remained above average in the Hub city with cloudy conditions.

Tonight skies will remain cloudy and our low will bottom out to 60 degrees here in Lubbock with more cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will warm up to 77 degrees with a 30% chance of precipitation throughout the day. By 1:00 P.M. CDT, rain and thunderstorm chances will increase bringing us a 50% chance of rain for the evening and night. Monday will bring us a high of 77 degrees with south southwest winds at 12-18 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Monday night will drop to 60 degrees with Tuesday warming up to 75. Shower and thunderstorm chances will be very high all across the South Plains. There will be a 60-70% chance of precipitation with winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Our main threat as of now is locally heavy rain.

Tuesday night will see a low of 59 degrees and Wednesday will see a bit more sun, but precipitation chances will still linger. We will reach a high of 72 degrees. A 40% chance is expected for now.

Wednesday night will drop to 54 degrees with Thursday warming up to 79 degrees. Precipitation chances will be low for the day. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Thursday night will cool to 49 with Friday reaching 72 degrees. Some of us will reach those missed 60s as well. Winds will be moving from a variation of directions at 10-15 mph.

Friday night will see a low of 50 with Saturday reaching a high of 71 with another 20% chance of precipitation. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 12-18 mph.

Saturday night will drop to 50 with Sunday warming up to 68 with shower chances and northeast winds at 12-18 mph.

Start the week strong!

-Kathryn