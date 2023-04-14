LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Friday morning weather update for April 14th, 2023.

Good morning and TGIF! We made it through the week, and some calm and cooler temperatures are in store for the weekend.

Today temperatures will rise to 84 degrees, winds will be picking up out of the west and southwest directions at 18-22 mph. There will be a red flag warning for all counties in the South Plains, Rolling Plains, and southern Texas Panhandle. Remember those fire safety tips as you continue throughout the day and if you do any outdoor activities. Fires will spread relatively quickly, so be safe! Wind gusts will reach as high as 60 mph.

Tonight things will begin cooling down to prepare for the weekend. Our low will get to around 47 degrees for the night. Winds will die down slightly and change directions more north.

Tomorrow will drop to below average for our high on Saturday. Skies will be clear and sunny, winds will be out of the north around 15-20 mph.

Saturday night will be a chilly one, dropping to 39 degrees here in Lubbock. Some places in the region will get to freezing so make sure you bring those potted plants and animals indoors.

Extended Forecast:

After that chilly Sunday morning, we will warm up to 73 degrees to end the weekend. Winds will shift more south around 10-15 mph. Skies will be sunny again with hardly any cloud coverage.

Sunday night will get to 47 degrees and start to warm up to start the week. Monday will bring us a high of 84 degrees with higher wind gusts.

Monday night into Tuesday we will have a low of 55 degrees and a high of 87 for the day. We will have a chance of thunderstorms and showers. Wind gusts will remain high, from a southwesterly direction. Skies will have more cloud coverage giving us an overcast day.

Wednesday things will get borderline hot as we remain with a low of 55, and a high of 89 degrees for a warm Wednesday! Winds will still be higher with speeds around 20 mph. Skies will be overcast for most of the day.

Thursday temperatures will remain warm and dry with a morning low of 56 degrees and a high of 87 for the day. Winds will be consistent out of the southwest.

Enjoy your weekend, and Happy Friday!

-Kathryn