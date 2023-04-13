LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Thursday Morning weather update for April 13th, 2023.

Good morning and happy Thursday! Today is looking like we will have some cooler weather this morning in the 50s, warming up to the mid 80s throughout the day.

Today isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop over the western south plains after lunch time. Here in Lubbock we should have gusty southerly winds by midday. We will reach 84 degrees. Unfortunately, this will not bring any additional moisture for us. Showers and storms will quickly die down as those winds move more southwest overnight.

Tonight temperatures will cool off to a fairly warm 54 degrees. By 10:00 P.M. skies should be mostly clear.

Tomorrow fire danger warnings are back with warm temperatures and high winds. Our high in Lubbock will top out to 83 degrees. We will have southwestern winds up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35-40 mph. There will be patchy winds with dust blowing until the late evening.



Extended Forecast:

Overnight into Saturday we will begin to cool off giving us a low of 46 degrees. Saturday will still have relatively high winds around 12-18 mph with high gusts. Skies will be clear and sunny.

Saturday evening will be chilly with a low of 49 degrees overnight. Sunday we will have a sunny and clear sky day around 75 degrees. Winds will die down giving us speeds of 10-15 mph.

Sunday night temperatures will rise and bottom out at 48 degrees. We will reach a high of 84 degrees for Monday to get that week going! Some clouds will begin to move in preparing us for some moisture on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s low will be 55 degrees with winds picking up out of the southwest at 15-20 mph. We could see some showers move in.

Tuesday night will remain consistent with a low of 55 degrees. Wednesday is definitely a warm one with a high of 89 degrees. It should be in the mid to high 80s all around the region.

We’ve almost made it to Friday, finishing that week strong!

Thanks!

-Kathryn