September 26, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day with temperatures back in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Temperatures will remain in low 90’s tomorrow as well with abundant sunshine throughout the day. However, starting tomorrow evening, thunderstorm chances will return and will stick around through the middle of next week. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category for strong to severe storms on Friday and Saturday so make sure to stay weather aware. The biggest threats will be moderate sized hail, damaging wind gusts, flooding and lightning.

The other noticeable change will be our temperatures which will plummet back into the low 80’s over the weekend and eventually the upper 70’s by the middle of next week. Makes sure to keep an umbrella handy and to remember to turn around, don’t drown. Also, don’t forget to bring your pets indoors during stormy weather!