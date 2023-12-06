LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Wednesday night weather update for December 6th, 2023.

Good evening!

Tonight we are seeing a few more clouds head into the South Plains. Lubbock will reach a low of 44 degrees with winds remaining from the southwest tomorrow.

Tomorrow we are seeing elevated fire conditions heighten across the southern TX Panhandle with high wind speeds. Lubbock will peak into the 70s, seeing a high of 74 degrees. There will be a lot of sunshine with mostly clear skies.

Thursday night will drop to 41 degrees with Friday seeing a high of 72 which will be the last of the 70s for some time. Friday night will begin the cool down; reaching freezing once again with a low of 32.

Saturday will be (barely) warming to 47 degrees with a 10% chance of precipitation for what looks like the morning hours; winds will shift from the north northwest at heavier speeds of 15-20 mph. There will be the possibility for some snow, but small to no accumulation is expected as of now.

Saturday night isn’t looking so fun; Lubbock will hit a low of 25 degrees for a hard freeze. Sunday will peak back into the 50s – 60s for most. Lubbock’s high will reach 57 degrees for the day.

Sunday night will still remain chilly with a low of 29 and Monday kicking off the week with a high of 59 and eastern winds at 10-15 mph.

Monday night will cool down to 31 degrees and Tuesday seeing a high of 52 with northeastern winds blowing at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday night not warming much, with a low of 35 and Wednesday warming to 48 with a good chance of precipitation.

Soak up the sun and head out to the mall to get that Christmas shopping done!

-Kathryn